De Ruyter: We have no hard evidence of sabotage at Eskom plants

At the Matimba plant, three units tripped this week - while there was also a questionable incident at the Lethabo Station.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter on Thursday said while there was no evidence of sabotage at power stations despite launching an investigation.

It's again plunged the country into rolling power cuts, which will be suspended at 9 pm.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan suspects sabotage at some Eskom facilities.

Following suspicious incidents at Matimba and Lethabo, De Ruyter said overt and covert security was being beefed up in and around the utility’s power stations.

A forensic team has been deployed to Matimba where three units tripped.

De Ruyter said he had difficulty believing this was entirely coincidental.

“We have no hard evidence of sabotage at this point in time but it’s certainly not coincidental that this incident has taken place right now.”

However, the Eskom boss has warned it's dangerous to speculate.

“I think we should avoid irresponsible speculation and we should avoid creating an atmosphere of paranoia.”

