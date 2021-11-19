Go

De Ruyter: Eskom probe reveals evidence of sabotage at Lethabo station

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut.

Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André De Ruyter on Friday morning confirmed that an investigation has revealed clear evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.

He said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut.

The matter has now been reported to the Hawks.

In a more encouraging update going into the weekend, Eskom said stage one load shedding would be suspended at 9 pm on Friday and it was not planning to turn you off over the weekend - at least so far.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA