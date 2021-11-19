Coalitions: Mashaba tipped to return as Joburg mayor with Williams in Tshwane

Parties agreed that in the interest of the future of South Africa, it’s important to form stable governments that are serious about service delivery in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA, Freedom Front Plus, the African Christian Democratic Party, United Democratic Movement and Congress of the People have agreed to form a coalition government in the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg to be led by the Democratic Alliance and Action SA, respectively.

The parties met in Johannesburg to discuss the way forward in forming coalition governments.

The political parties, who emerged as kingmakers in local government elections earlier this month, have agreed that in the interest of the future of South Africa, it’s important to form stable governments which were serious about service delivery and rooting out the decay in the Tshwane and Johannesburg regions.

In a joint statement, the parties said they had agreed to attempt to keep the ANC out and form a minority government with Action SA’s Herman Mashaba likely to be at the helm and support the DA’s mayoral candidate and current mayor, Randall Williams to form a coalition government.

The opposition parties said further discussions are expected to continue over the weekend before councils convene on Monday and Tuesday.