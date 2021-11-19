Cape Mayor Hill-Lewis focuses on infrastructure development

In his inaugural address to council, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also shared his vision for reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity, a reliable transport system and a city where all residents are safe.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said infrastructure development would feature strongly during his term in office.

Hill-Lewis and his deputy Eddie Andrews were inaugurated during the first council meeting of the City of Cape Town on Thursday following the local government elections.

Felicity Purchase has been re-elected as council Speaker.

On Friday, on his first day in office, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will visit Khayelitsha and Phoenix to address complaints regarding sewage infrastructure.

"We know that sewers will occasionally block and pump stations will occasionally breakdown but when these problems are reported, they need to be attended to with the same speed and service excellence no matter where you live."

In his inaugural address to council on Thursday, Hill-Lewis also shared his vision for reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity, a reliable transport system and a city where all residents are safe.

"Let's stop imaging this future and let's start building it".