Brendin Horner murder: State’s key witness 'intimidated' after changing his tune

Boy Khambule was the State's key witness in its effort to solve the murder case as he claimed to have seen two men shortly after they allegedly killed the 21-year-old farm manager in the Free State.

JOHNNESBURG - The man who gave evidence about Brendin Horner's murder has told Eyewitness News that he was being intimidated by police after turning on the State and rejecting the contents of his signed statement.

Boy Khambule was the State's key witness in its effort to solve the murder case as he claimed to have seen two men shortly after they allegedly killed the 21-year-old farm manager in the Free State.

READ MORE:

- Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused

- Timeliness in Brendin Horner murder case heavily scrutinised

- Key officers set to testify in Brendin Horner murder trial

But the State has now conceded that it has no case against Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba.

The pair still face a charge of stock theft for allegedly stealing two sheep.

A visibly concerned Khambule sat in the car for as he spoke to Eyewitness News on Thursday.

He used the mirrors and windows to see who was approaching the vehicle from time to time.

Khambule was the golden key the State had to unlock this case. Or so they thought.

His written statement said he had seen Matlaletsa and Mahlamba in bloody clothes after the murder coming from the direction of the crime and he had also heard them at a local tavern bragging about it the day after.

But that golden key soon lost its shine when he rescinded his statement, saying police had twisted his words and added to his version.

Khambule said he'd in fact not heard Mahlamba and Matlaletsa brag about the murder at the tavern and while he had seen them together in bloody clothes, he saw them at around 6 am while the crime was committed at around 7 pm that day.

The blood on their clothes was found not to be a DNA match to Horner.

Khambula said the day after he testified, police paid a visit.

“When the car parked just outside the yard, they asked me why I didn’t go with what was on the statement. I asked them if I should give false evidence.”

He still insists there are officers who would like to see the pair go down for this crime, regardless of whether they did it or not.

He said police have threatened him with imprisonment, and while he doesn’t know what the charge would be, he’s still not willing to lie.