ANC concludes coalition talks with other parties in hung municipalities

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said it had completed all its engagements with other political parties that it would partner with in hung municipalities.

Consequently, the party's national executive committee will meet this weekend to discuss its report on potential coalition agreements.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ANC said it had partnered with political parties that were “steeped in putting people first”.

The party, which has struggled to govern municipalities across the country in the past five years, said along with its partners, it would use all means necessary to end corruption.

“We’ve been encouraged by the positive nature of the discourse we held with other political parties. We are happy that most hung municipalities will now take the next step to establish councils.”

The ANC adds that it sought out people who “value” the country’s stability.

“Our relationship with other political parties bring together organisations who are steeped in putting people first. We have also agreed with the IFP in KZN that where they are in the majority they will govern and where the ANC is the majority, we will govern,” the statement read.

This week saw the party turn down coalition proposals of the Economic Freedom Fighters – while the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA swore to never work with it.

The Patriotic Alliance has also announced it has an agreement with the ANC across the country - although the party’s statement is silent on this development.