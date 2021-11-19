Accused in Brendin Horner murder case acquitted of all charges

The men were accused of killing 21-year-old farmer Brendin Horner and tying his body to a fence just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba have on Friday been acquitted on charges of murder, robbery and stock theft in the Bethlehem Magistrates Court.

On Thursday, the State conceded there was not enough evidence to convict the pair on charges of murder and robbery.

More to follow.