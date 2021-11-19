AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The batter retired from international cricket in 2018, having scored 9,577 ODI runs at an average of 53.50, 8,765 test runs at an average of 50.66 and 1,237 T20 international runs with a strike rate of 135.2.

JOHANNESBURG - AB de Villiers on Friday monring announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Writing on his Twitter page, the former Proteas captain said: “Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

The batter retired from international cricket in 2018, having scored 9,577 ODI runs at an average of 53.50, 8,765 test runs at an average of 50.66 and 1,237 T20 international runs with a strike rate of 135.2.

Commonly known as "Mr. 360" for his shot playing around the wicket, De Villiers has featured in T20 tournaments around the world for the last three years - most prominently for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Throughout his IPL career, he hit 5,162 runs while averaging 39.7 - having hit 251 6s, 413 4s and a highest score of 133*.

In his tweets, De Villiers said: “I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.”

He continued: “I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first.”