A story of beauty & brutality: #NoExcuse campaign tackles gender-based violence

JOHANNESBURG – “I vow to love, protect and never abuse a woman.”

This is what Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse campaign is trying to hammer in the minds of men across South Africa.

The campaign, launched on Thursday, saw the unveiling of the Bride Armour gown - a symbolic representation of how a woman going into a marriage needs to protect herself from her intimate partner.

According to the #NoExcuse campaign, 1 in 3 South African women experience intimate partner violence, with women facing abuse at the hands of a man who vowed to love and protect them.

With 16 Days of Activism round the corner, the #NoExcuse campaign partnered with the renowned fashion designer, Suzaan Heyns, to create the bridal gown designed using data from cases intimate partner violence. In a moving fashion film, women narrated their experiences of abuse at the hands of their partners.