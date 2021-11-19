A story of beauty & brutality: #NoExcuse campaign tackles gender-based violence
The campaign, launched on Thursday, saw the unveiling of the Bride Armour gown - a symbolic representation of how a woman going into a marriage needs to protect herself from her intimate partner.
JOHANNESBURG – “I vow to love, protect and never abuse a woman.”
This is what Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse campaign is trying to hammer in the minds of men across South Africa.
The campaign, launched on Thursday, saw the unveiling of the Bride Armour gown - a symbolic representation of how a woman going into a marriage needs to protect herself from her intimate partner.
According to the #NoExcuse campaign, 1 in 3 South African women experience intimate partner violence, with women facing abuse at the hands of a man who vowed to love and protect them.
With 16 Days of Activism round the corner, the #NoExcuse campaign partnered with the renowned fashion designer, Suzaan Heyns, to create the bridal gown designed using data from cases intimate partner violence. In a moving fashion film, women narrated their experiences of abuse at the hands of their partners.
For every 1 in 3 women, the fairy-tale quickly turns into a nightmare#NOEXCUSE unveils Bride Armour, a dress we wish we never had to make. Champions, take a stand against Intimate Partner Violence by signing this petition to Love, Protect & Never Abuse. https://t.co/aqaLup42de pic.twitter.com/0KNhPkrDbvCarling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) November 19, 2021
Speaking about the campaign and what the brand is hoping to achieve, Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust said: “Our ultimate goal for this campaign is to re-write wedding vows to acknowledge the promise to never harm your partner – a commitment that all South Africans can make to oppose domestic violence. We are petitioning the Department of Home Affairs to amend the current wedding vow to include this commitment that all South Africans can make when they get married to oppose gender-based violence.”
As a constant reminder of the vow, the six virtues of a Champion Man will go on pack to drive the #NoExcuse messaging throughout the year.
The #NoExcuse movement was launched in 2017 and is aimed at driving awareness, creating conversations, and providing tools for people to take positive action as means of driving change.
.@HomeAffairsSA We would like to re-write wedding vows to acknowledge the promise to never harm your partner. A commitment that all South Africans can make to oppose domestic violence.Carling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) November 18, 2021
Sign our petition, if you agree that GBV has #NOEXCUSE https://t.co/XuPzoyhmgG
Nicola explains that the materials used to make the #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour, represent a victims story & these have been stitched into the gown to put the spotlight on the reality of Intimate Partner Violence. Sign our petition and say no to IPV https://t.co/YSHW9Q8Ggr pic.twitter.com/z9YvNw14JhCarling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) November 18, 2021