40 more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA
These latest fatalities have pushed the country’s death toll to a grim 89,555.
JOHANNESBURG - Forty more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
Over the same 24-hour reporting cycle, 585 tests also came back positive.
Government had hoped to inoculate 30 million people by New Year’s Eve, but with just six weeks left of the year, only 24.4 million jabs have been administered so far.
However, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs.
