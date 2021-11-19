Go

40 more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA

These latest fatalities have pushed the country’s death toll to a grim 89,555.

FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Forty more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities have pushed the country’s death toll to a grim 89,555.

Over the same 24-hour reporting cycle, 585 tests also came back positive.

Government had hoped to inoculate 30 million people by New Year’s Eve, but with just six weeks left of the year, only 24.4 million jabs have been administered so far.

However, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA