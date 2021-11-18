Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

This has emerged during investigative hearings of the South African Human Rights Commission into the unrest.

DURBAN - More details have emerged on the extent of the devastation in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas following the July looting.

This has emerged during investigative hearings of the South African Human Rights Commission into the unrest.

CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business Melanie Veness has testified at the hearing in Durban on Thursday.



The chambers represent around 700 businesses.

An emotional Veness testified about what she referred to as a traumatic experience.

ALSO READ:

She reflected on the July unrest, saying she hoped to never to see this again: “It was an absolutely devastating time, I don’t ever want to see that repeated again and it’s hard to remember because I was inundated with calls from my members from all sides of town asking desperately for help.”

She also spoke about an unpleasant scene she came across at the time.



“It was heartbreaking and to see the destruction of life... I walked past young people’s bodies on the road, it was terrible.”

She said the incident felt as though she was in a war zone.

'NO RESPONSE FROM SAPS'

The police have come under fire for their lack of response to the looting in the Pietermaritzburg area during the unrest in July.

Veness said they expected a quick response from law enforcement, but this didn’t happen.



She has told the inquiry that the chamber had a good relationship with the police.

Be she said they were nowhere to be found on the day of the events even after attempts to get hold of them.

“I called and there was literally no response from anywhere. We were alone just helplessly watching the stuff unfold.”

Veness said the reaction they expected was absent both during and after the incidents.

She said looters were camping along some roads waiting for transport for their looted items.