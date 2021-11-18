With deadline looming, parties feeling pressure to conclude coalition talks

As time runs out for municipalities to be formed, many hung municipalities and metros are still in the balance as parties struggle to agree on the way forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Today marks exactly 14 days since the Independent Electoral Commission declared the results of the local government elections.

At the official ceremony, the president implored political parties to listen to the voters and heed their call to work together for the benefit of all South Africans.

But as time runs out for municipalities to be formed, that dream remains unrealised, with many hung municipalities and metros still in the balance as parties struggle to agree on the way forward.

According to the Electoral Act, municipalities have 14 days from the declaration of election results to form councils.

It's an aspect of the law that's been criticised, both by political parties and the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

Coalitions are nothing new in this sphere of government, but this year's unprecedented 66 hung municipalities have presented more complex challenges.

All those elected are supposed to be serving South Africans - their salaries are paid by the taxpayer and their positions granted to them by local voters.

But the task at hand appears to have taken a back seat as horse-trading between parties continues.

While there has been progress in many small municipalities where partnerships have led to conclusive agreements and mayors have been appointed, the headache remains the lucrative metros where all parties want powerful stakes.

The Joburg and Ekurhuleni inaugural council meetings have been postponed until Monday and Tshwane, which has proved particularly tricky in terms of coalition possibilities, has been postponed indefinitely.

Political parties are feeling the pressure with the 14-day deadline up but the law does allow them options.

Council members can convene a meeting and agree to postpone it until the coalition talks are concluded.