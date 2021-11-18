Wife killer Jason Rohde awaits fate on bail extension

The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment on whether the former property mogul's bail will be extended, pending an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will on Thursday know whether he will have to return to prison, while his fight for freedom continues.

The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment on whether the former property mogul's bail will be extended, pending an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld his murder conviction but reduced his 20-year prison sentence to 15 years.

Rohde has one last shot at freedom, as he heads to the Constitutional Court.

His application for leave to appeal has already been filed, but before the matter is heard he wants his bail to be extended.

His legal team has argued before the Cape High Court that Rohde was unlikely to abscond and had been adhering to bail conditions.

They've also asked the court to take into consideration the interests of his three daughters, aged between 21 and 24.

The State, however, does not believe that Rohde's bail must be extended pending his appeal, arguing that it is not in the interest of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also does not believe that his last-ditch effort to fight his murder conviction and sentence will be successful in the Constitutional Court.