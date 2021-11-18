Two grade 10 pupils allegedly kidnapped in Pretoria safely returned home

The Gauteng Department of Education said the pair - aged 15 and 16 - returned safely back home on Wednesday.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the pair - aged 15 and 16 - returned safely back home on Wednesday. They attend Hoërskool Staatspresident C R Swart in Pretoria and were allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after school in Mamelodi East when one of the girl learners visited the other and accompanied her to the local clinic.

As they made their way to the clinic, two unknown men driving a Mini Cooper approached them, allegedly forced them into the vehicle and coerced them into taking drugs.

Once the girls were in a disoriented state after taking drugs, the men drove with them to their homes and demanded that they steal laptops and cell phones.

The men then drove the girls to a mall where they managed to escape: Due to the deranged state they were in, and not knowing where they were, the girls ended up sleeping in a secluded area [on Tuesday night] in the outskirts of the township. Subsequently, the girls sobered up the following morning and were assisted by residents in the area to find their way home," the department said.

The department's Steve Mabona said: “The MEC for Education in Gauteng said he welcome the safe return of the two grade 10 pupils from Mamelodi East and we wish to provide them with all the necessary support that is needed.”

It's also understood that another Grade 8 girl learner from Hoërskool Straatspresident C R Swart has allegedly gone missing for the past two weeks.

"It is alleged that the learner went missing two weeks ago on 3 November 2021. This was reported by her mother who was contacted by the school on Monday, 8 November 2021 asking about the learner’s absenteeism. The mother informed the school that her daughter allegedly left, saying she will be visiting a friend and has never returned home since."

Police are investigating this matter,