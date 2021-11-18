The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, it's been exactly 14 days since the results of the local government elections were declared and coalition talks are going down to the wire. When the outcome was confirmed, the president implored political parties to listen to voters and heed their call to work together. But as time runs out for municipalities to be formed that dream remains unrealised, with many hung municipalities still in the balance.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa does not carry his party's mandate. It reacted to the IFP's announcement that its reached consensus with the ANC. Under the deal, the IFP will govern councils where it received the most votes and the same goes for the ANC. However, these will apparently not be called coalitions.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is not happy with this week's court ruling granting two media houses access to the former president's tax records. The High Court in Pretoria ruled investigative journalism unit - AmaBhungane and business magazine, Financial Mail, must be allowed access to Zuma's tax history for the years between 2010 and 2018. The media houses lodged an application to access the records in November 2019. However, the Jacob Zuma Foundation's Mzwanele Manyi has called on Sars to appeal the judgment.

Members of parliament's finance watchdog Scopa have questioned why the UIF was "sleeping on the job" after it was defrauded out of hundreds of millions of rands by state employees. The Special Investigating Unit has told the standing committee on public accounts that in one instance, a private company owner fraudulently used over 1000 ID numbers to defraud the Unemployment Insurance Fund's temporary employment relief scheme of over 100 million rand.

The validity of alibis has been scrutinised in the Brendin Horner murder trial with the state submitting new evidence on the whereabouts of one of the accused on the night horner was killed. Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will return to the Bethlehem Magistrates Court this morning on charges of murder and theft of a motor vehicle. They're accused of killing 21-year-old Horner, tying his body to a fence and stealing his bakkie in Paul Roux in the Free State last year.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of three people suspected of tampering with electricity infrastructure in Alexandra. Joburg City Power says a fire started in Greenville after a makeshift distribution box blew up. Greenville is an informal settlement that's been using illegal connections for years now.

There's been a spike in our daily COVID-19 infections. 566 tests came back positive over the past 24 hours, with our known caseload since the start of the pandemic at 2.9 million. Sadly, 11 more people have also died, taking our death toll to a grim 89,515. To date, 24 .3 million vaccines have been administered in our country but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs. Goverment had set the target of inoculating at least 30 million people - or 70% of the population by New Year's Eve.

Despite the spike in infections, there's no indication at this stage whether the local government elections impacted the COVID-19 pandemic's trajectory. Based on certain assumptions and pandemic drivers, the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium has presented scenarios of possible trends pandemic could follow in the weeks to come. The presentation looked at how the possible coronavirus variants and vaccinations may impact a fourth wave.

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will today know whether or not he will have to return to prison, while his fight for freedom continues. The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment on whether the former property mogul's bail will be extended, pending an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld his murder conviction but reduced his 20-year prison sentence to 15 years.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy, has stressed the importance of climate justice as countries move to cut back on the greenhouse gas emissions. South Africa recently participated in the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Glasgow over the past two weeks. Nearly 200 countries have agreed to work towards limiting the aggregated global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Creecy yesterday said countries are expected to, on a regular basis, update their long-term low emissions development strategy...

If you've been affected by the recent maintenance by Rand Water in Gauteng, you should start seeing an improvement in your water pressure from this morning. Rand Water kept to its deadline of completing its 54-hour project, announcing the refurbishment of its raw water pipe at the Vereeniging purification plant yesterday. It’s understood the additional pipe will allow for greater water delivery.

Music fans are remembering renowned Afrikaans singer-songwriter Theuns Jordaan as a one-of-a-kind talent. Jordaan died yesterday at the age of 50. Known for hits including 'Soos bloed' and "Beautiful in Beaufort Wes", Jordaan was diagnosed with leukemia in September last year and was in remission after undergoing chemotherapy. According to Netwerk24, he had a bone marrow transplant in March. No details about his death have been confirmed. Musician Elvis Blue says he personally knew Jordaan and his death is a major loss to the South African music industry.

In news abroad, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his botched bid to overhaul parliament's standards system that has prompted a weeks-long sleaze crisis for the ruling Conservatives, as he faced a grilling from lawmakers on Wednesday.

Two men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X are to have their convictions thrown out, one of them posthumously, in an admission by US authorities of a historic miscarriage of justice.

US actor Alec Baldwin "chose to play Russian roulette" with safety in the minutes leading up to the fatal movie set shooting of a cinematographer, a new lawsuit alleged Wednesday.

VIDEOS

Eskom CEO: If the board lost confidence in me, it's up to them to sever ties with me - During a media briefing on 17 November 2021, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter responds to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s criticism of him.

Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm on Wednesday until 5pm Saturday - During a media briefing by Eskom, CEO André De Ruyter announced that there will be stage 2 load shedding from 17 November to 20 November.