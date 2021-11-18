Go

Students need to pass 75% of their modules: NSFAS, Nzimande explain proposal

Nsfas has dismissed reports that it has decided to increase the pass mark for students to continue receiving money.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at a media briefing on 28 October 2021. Picture GCIS
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at a media briefing on 28 October 2021. Picture GCIS
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has clarified proposed funding guidelines following public outcry regarding a reported 75% pass mark requirement to qualify for funding.

Nsfas on Thursday dismissed reports that it has decided to increase the pass mark for students to continue receiving money.

It said the proposal was misunderstood and instead suggested that students need to pass 75% of their modules to continue receiving funding.

The scheme said this was only a proposal for now and it is aimed at encouraging students to pass their courses.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the outcry by student organisations had caused unnecessary confusion.

Minister Nzimande said: “I wish to dismiss the malicious and misleading media reports alleging that the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have taken a decision to increase the pass mark to 75% for students to be funded by Nsfas.”

The department and Nsfas say consultations were continuing.

"The consultations will be extended to the entire PSET sector before the official announcement of the approved 2022 guidelines," Nzimande added.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA