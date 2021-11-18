Slain Vicki Terblanche’s husband arrested as suspect, boyfriend ditches bail bid

He was taken into custody at his Millpark home on Wednesday night and is due to appear in court on Friday

CAPE TOWN - Murder victim Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend and an alleged accomplice have abandoned bail after her estranged husband's arrest.

He was taken into custody at his Millpark home on Wednesday night and is due to appear in court on Friday.

His wife's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October.

The deceased's boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach and his friend Dylan Cullis, were expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Instead, they opted to abandon bail in the court in Gqeberha.

This comes as Terblanche's estranged husband is implicated in her murder.

Leach reported Terblanche missing before her body was discovered last month.

It's alleged she was drugged, suffocated and/or strangled.