Showmax delighted with 'incredible' audience response to 'The Wife'

JOHANNESBURG - Showmax said there's been an overwhelming response from people all over the world celebrating the much-anticipated telenovela, The Wife.

The series, inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube's best-seller Hlomu the Wife, has broken the streaming record for the most first-day views of all-time on the platform, outperforming even the likes of Game of Thrones, The Real Housewives of Durban and The River.



The 40-episode season of The Wife tells the story of a young journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver, "not realising that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets."

"It's just been amazing. Everyone has just fallen in love with the characters and on social media, it's just been a sensation. The press we have gotten has been incredible and it's just not in South Africa, we've got headlines in Swaziland and in Zimbabwe and we got picked up in Nigeria, so it's been a really amazing thing to see this series come to life. I don't think we have seen anything like this before," said Showmax head of PR Laura Cooke.