Scopa questions why UIF 'sleeping on job' after hearing extent of TERS fraud

SIU chief forensic investigator Johnny le Roux told members of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) of the extent of the fraud amounting to hundreds of millions of rands.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa have questioned why the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was “sleeping on the job” after it was defrauded off hundreds of millions of rands by state employees.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that in one instance, a private company owner fraudulently used over 1,000 ID numbers to defraud the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) of over R100 million.

He said that over 6,000 state employees had fraudulently claimed for TERS benefits during COVID-19.

Le Roux said in one case, a private company owner submitted over 6,000 TERS claims for non-existent employees amounting to over R100 million.

"Mr Simbini is a private individual who is the sole director of a company called Impossible Services PTY Limited. He submitted over 6,000 TERS claims to the value of R111 million on behalf of Impossible Services," Le Roux said.

Scopa member Sakhumzi Somyo was more concerned about the UIF’s inability to detect and prevent such fraudulent activity due to weaknesses in its systems.

"Is that not a clear indication that UIF systems or even the entirety of the managerial group of the institution are sleeping on the job?" Somyo asked.

Scopa said that it would now be turning its attention back to PPE corruption and wanted an update on the Digital Vibes matter.