SA records 566 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a spike in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infections, with 566 tests coming back positive over the past 24 hours. This has taken the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 2.9 million.

Sadly, 11 more people have also died, taking the country's death toll to a grim 89,515.

To date, 24 .3 million vaccines have been administered in the country but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs. Government had set the target of inoculating at least 30 million people or 70% of the population by New Year's Eve.