Repo rate to increase to 3.75% - Kganyago

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at a press briefing.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will increase by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

