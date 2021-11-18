Rand Water thanks communities for patience during major maintenance work

Rand Water kept to its deadline of completing its 54-hour maintenance project after it announced the refurbishing of its raw water pipe at the Vereeniging purification plant on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are expected to breathe a sigh of relief as water pressure looks set to improve on Thursday morning.

Rand Water has kept to its deadline of completing its 54-hour maintenance project after it announced the refurbishing of its raw water pipe at the Vereeniging purification plant on Wednesday.

It’s understood that the additional pipe will allow for more water to be added to the system.

Rand Water’s maintenance work has had a knock-on effect on large parts of Gauteng, causing throttled water supply and in some cases water cuts.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, CEO Sipho Mosai admitted that it wasn’t an easy task given the time frame but the bulk water supplier has successfully completed the upgrade.

"We have successfully, as promised on brief, on budget and on time, completed this major works. We were able to go into various parts of the system adding additional water into our system to ensure that we not only have water for now but for the future as well."

Mosai thanked communities for their patience and for consuming water sparingly.

While it may be some good news, residents are now faced with rolling power cuts.

Stage two blackouts has returned until Saturday morning.