Rand Water calls for patience as it tries to replenish reservoirs

The Meredale Reservoir, which supplies several reservoirs and water towers owned by Joburg Water, is being closely monitored as water levels remain low.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said it was still trying to replenish reservoirs after the completion of its 54-hour upgrade project while some Joburg residents were left without water.

The Meredale Reservoir, which supplies several reservoirs and water towers owned by Joburg Water, is being closely monitored as water levels remain low.

As a result, many residents across the city woke up to dry taps this on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ:

Joburg Water said it would give an update on the situation soon.

Some Joburg residents opened the taps on Thursday morning hoping that the worst was over after three days of Rand Water’s upgrade project, only to find that there is in fact still no water.

“We prepared for the water, now we didn't have water since yesterday. Since this morning, they said we must be patient,” one resident said.

The utility’s Eddie Singo said while water was being pumped into reservoirs, it appeared residents were using it faster than they could refill.

“People are using more water than what is coming into the reservoirs. So, we need to use water sparingly until reservoir levels are raised higher.”

Singo said it was difficult to estimate how long it would take before reservoirs would be full and residents would have water again.

The following reservoirs and towers under Johannesburg Water are affected:

⦁ South Hills Tower

⦁ Forest Hill Tower

⦁ Crown Gardens

⦁ Eagles Nest

⦁ Naturena

⦁ Allenmanor

⦁ Crosby

⦁ Brixton

⦁ Hurst Hill

⦁ Waterval Tower

⦁ Linden Tower

⦁ Quelerina Tower

⦁ Florida North Tower

⦁ Constantia Tower