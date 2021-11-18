Ramaphosa submits shortlist for Chief Justice position to JSC, National Assembly
In the running are Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has short-listed four candidates for consideration for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.
Ramaphosa has now submitted these names to the Judicial Service Commission and the National Assembly for consideration.
Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's term came to an end on 11 October after being at the helm for a decade.
Last month, the panel presiding over the process received over 500 comments from the public both in support of in objection to candidates.
Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale: "Section 1743 of the Constitution directs that the president, as head of the national executive, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appoints the Chief Justice and the deputy Chief Justice and after consulting the Judicial Service Commission, appoints the president and deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal."