Racism target cricketer Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages

LONDON - Azeem Rafiq, a former English cricketer who this week said he had lost his career to racism, admitted on Thursday he had sent anti-Semitic messages as a teenager.

"I am incredibly angry at myself and apologise to the Jewish community," the 30-year-old Pakistan-born Rafiq said in a statement. "I have absolutely no excuses. I am ashamed of this exchange.

"I was 19 at the time and hope and believe I am a different person today."