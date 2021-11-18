Police probing deaths of 3 people following fire in Alex tuck shop

Joburg City Power said that a fire started after a makeshift distribution board box blew up. The fire ripped through a small spaza shop in Greenville, an informal settlement that has been using illegal connections for years.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the deaths of three people killed due to illegal connections at Greenville in Alexandra.

Greenville is an informal settlement that has been using illegal connections for years.



The fire ripped through a small spaza shop in Greenville. Residents who wanted to remain anonymous said they heard a blast coming from the direction of the shop.

When the rest of the community realised what had happened, they attempted to breakthrough into the shop to try and save the three men inside.

But the bars that were installed on the roof, windows, and doors meant to protect them from thieves prevented them from being saved.

"The police in Alexandra have opened an inquest docket after three bodies were discovered inside a burning tuck shop yesterday. Police are continuing with the investigations," said the police’s Dimakatso Sello.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy from Orange Farm died after coming into contact with an illegal connection in the Tjovitjo informal settlement.