No power cuts for Thursday night, stage 1 blackouts for Friday - De Ruyter

CEO Andre de Ruyter made the announcement during a briefing on Thursday morning. He said that the outlook for the weekend so far was quite stable.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would be temporarily suspending power cuts between 9pm on Thursday night and 5am on Friday morning.

When the utility starts cutting off your power tomorrow it will be following stage one schedules.

