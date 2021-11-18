New CT Mayor Hill-Lewis vows to improve living conditions for all

One hundred and forty-one of the council's 224 members voted in favour of the former Democratic Alliance MP on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has vowed to work tirelessly to improve living conditions for all the metro's residents.

The 34-year-old has been inaugurated.

"We will serve this city with a clear, higher purpose and that purpose can be summed up into one sentence: to restore hope into South Africa by turning Cape Town into living proof that we can roll back poverty, that we can overcome the long shadows of our past."

The DA's Felicity Purchase has been elected council Speaker.

"It's a privilege to address you as the Speaker and I appreciate that you have based your trust in me again for the second time, having presided over a number of council meetings during the last months of the previous administration, I fully understand the responsibilities that you and this position bestows on me."