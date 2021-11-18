New CT Mayor Hill-Lewis vows to improve living conditions for all
One hundred and forty-one of the council's 224 members voted in favour of the former Democratic Alliance MP on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has vowed to work tirelessly to improve living conditions for all the metro's residents.
The 34-year-old has been inaugurated.
"We will serve this city with a clear, higher purpose and that purpose can be summed up into one sentence: to restore hope into South Africa by turning Cape Town into living proof that we can roll back poverty, that we can overcome the long shadows of our past."
The DA's Felicity Purchase has been elected council Speaker.
"It's a privilege to address you as the Speaker and I appreciate that you have based your trust in me again for the second time, having presided over a number of council meetings during the last months of the previous administration, I fully understand the responsibilities that you and this position bestows on me."
Congratulations Executive Mayor @geordinhl. It is such a privilege and honour to have you represent us. Cape Town is in good hands. Lets get things done! #MayorGeordinHillLewis @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/q1Q69PIaASMalusi Booi (@MalusiBooi) November 18, 2021
I warmly congratulate the newly elected Executive Mayor of the @CityofCT, @geordinhl. I look forward to working with Mayor Hill-Lewis and his team. He has our full support. pic.twitter.com/FDEWncIFzMPremier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) November 18, 2021
It is the single greatest honour of my life to be officially elected as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town. Thank you for placing your faith in me, I will make sure this faith has not been misplaced. Now, our work starts to make Cape Town a beacon of hope for SA. #MayorGHL pic.twitter.com/Xvkwh9TTZPGeordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 18, 2021