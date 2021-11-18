Mondli Majola murder: Phoenix brothers denied bail

Nineteen-year-old Majola was killed during the bloody violence which occurred in the township during civil unrest in the country.

DURBAN - Brothers Ned and Dylan Govender, who are linked to the murder of Mondli Majola in Phoenix during the July unrest, have been denied bail.

Nineteen-year-old Majola was killed during the bloody violence that occurred in the township during civil unrest in the country.

The brothers appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The two accused were denied bail, said the National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Kara: "The matter was postponed to December."