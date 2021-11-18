Manyi 'lied & cost me my job': Kuli Roberts says she was never an ATM councillor

Kuli Roberts was working as a lifestyle editor for 'Sunday World'.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality and editor Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts claims Mzwanele Manyi cost her her job in a media company by lying that she was a councillor candidate for the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Roberts was working as a lifestyle editor for Sunday World.

Speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela on Thursday, Roberts added she had moved on with her life.

"I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM. Jimmy Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM and that basically cost me my job."

At the time of announcing her as a councillor, however, Roberts did not dispute that she was a councillor.

Subsequent to that, it was then announced that she had stepped down as a councillor candidate and an ATM member.

The tweet in which Manyi announced her candidacy has since been deleted from Twitter.

"I would never get involved in politics in this country, it is dangerous. It's like Mexico, it's a warpath," Roberts said.

"I am not a card-carrying member of ATM, I am not a member of ATM. All we were doing was talk about the safety in my area, now I don't have a job because of that."

Listen to the full conversation below.