Macassar woman fatally stabbed by teen (16) while trying to protect her sister

Police officers were deployed to Trinidad Street early on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a 24-year-old woman to death in Macassar.

It's understood the victim was stabbed in the face while she was trying to protect her younger sister.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said he was told the suspect had tried to sexually assault the teenage girl.

He said when the attacker tried to abduct the 14-year-old, her older sister intervened.

“The family is in deep pain, all this young lady was trying to do is protect her little sister. This is a sad day for our community and this incident left our community in deep shock.”

The 16-year-old boy is being held at the Macassar police station and is yet to appear in court.