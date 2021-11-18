Jail beckons as wife killer Jason Rohde's bid to extend bail shot down

The former property executive's application to have bail extended pending a Constitutional Court appeal was on Thursday dismissed in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will finally be jailed after a failed bid to extend bail.

His initial 20-year jail sentence for strangling Susan Rohde at a Stellenbosch wine farm has already been reduced to 15 years in the Supreme Court.

Rohde has already filed an application for leave to appeal with the Constitutional Court.

He was hoping to be out on bail pending that application, but the Western Cape High Court has shot down the request.

Since his arrest, Rohde has spent around nine months behind bars, as he uses every avenue of the law to prolong his freedom.

Now, while hoping for one last shot at overturning his conviction and sentence in the highest court in the land, he must return to prison.

Rohde is living in Plettenberg Bay and has until Saturday to hand himself over.