ISS: Kidnappings in SA on the rise

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said that there seemed to be an increase in kidnappings, with multi-national syndicates now brazenly operating during daylight hours.

On Wednesday, a grade 5 pupil was allegedly snatched by three men at gunpoint at her school in Mayfair, Johannesburg while waiting to enter the premises.

Details are still sketchy but Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was extremely concerned.

The abduction happened just days after the Moti brothers were reunited with their family after being held by kidnappers for three weeks.

News24 is reporting that R50 million was paid for their release, however, the family's spokesperson has denied this.

The institute's Lizette Lancaster said that more experts were needed to dismantle these syndicates.

"Social media is one of the risk factors. If there are certain things that you are saying, doing, especially with children, I'm not saying in this case, it's teenagers posting online where they are, where they're going and that type of thing, so the more sophisticated that gang is, the more they will target more well-off people in their minds and often they get inside information."

The ISS said that there'd been a 133% spike in this crime over the past decade and that we needed leadership to stop more of these attacks.