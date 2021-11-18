IFP's Hlabisa says agreement with ANC not a coalition

On Wednesday, the IFP announced that it had reached a consensus with the ANC on governance issues.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa maintains that their agreement with the African National Congress is not a coalition.

Previously, the IFP had indicated that it did not want to work with the ANC.

Hlabisa said that the agreement on hung municipalities was reached in the name of service for the public.

"The reality is that we cannot stay for too long with hung municipalities with no solutions that can work best for the people of South Africa," Hlabisa said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said that Hlabisa did not carry his party’s mandate.

The DA has criticised the IFP’s decision to form an understanding with the ANC on governance in hung municipalities in the province.

The DA also had discussions with the IFP in return for the municipal public accounts committee position in councils but the IFP said that these were difficult demands.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said that the DA would now contest positions in hung municipalities.

"We will contest those positions, we will worl with opposition parties to ensure where possible we will challenge the IFP and ANC arrangement," Rodgers said.

Rodgers claimed that the DA was the only party which would ensure effective opposition in KwaZulu-Natal.