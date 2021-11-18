IEC: Naspers donated R1m to DA, ANC got R5.8m from Motsepe's mining company

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has on Thursday revealed that media owners Naspers, President Cyril Ramaphosa and businesswoman Rebecca Oppenheimer were among the donors of political parties during the second quarter of the year.

The details were released in line with the Political Party Funding Act, which requires the disclosure of donations above R100,000.

The African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, GOOD and African Christian Democratic Party’s donations account for 70% of all the donations received and declared - which equal close to R40 million.

While some of the names on the list are making a return, there were some that will undoubtedly raise eyebrows.

Of the DA’s R16.8 million, R1 million was paid by global media group and technology investor Naspers with the majority of the contributions made by tech millionaire Martin Moshal at R15 million.

Moshal also donated R5 million to ActionSA.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the ANC R366,000 in separate transactions in August while the governing party’s investment arm Chancellor House Trust donated R15 million.

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals donated R5.8 million, bringing the ANC’s collections plate to R22.6 million when including other smaller contributions.