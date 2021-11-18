Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

One hundred and forty-one of the council's 224 members voted in favour of the former DA MP on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced a R600 million budget to expand free basic services.

Former Springbok rugby player, Eddie Andrews, has been elected deputy mayor.

In his inaugural address to council, Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis has highlighted improving service delivery and safety, as well as creating more job opportunities are among the main focus points for next five years.

He's announced a 20% increase in the budget for free basic services: “It will increase the total amount spent by our city every year on free basic services for the poorer residents from R3.1 billion to R3.7 billion.”

Andrews shares more of that vision: “We are in a unique position to do a lot more for the residents of Cape Town, which can be further enhanced to continue with consistency in our conduct, clarity in our values and confidence in our administration.”

The city's new executive also plans to improve public transport by expanding the MyCiTi bus service, restoring the N2 express route and working towards taking over passenger rail network.