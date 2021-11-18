'He's trying very hard' - Mabuza defends De Ruyter amid load shedding

Deputy President David Mabuza's remarks come amid calls for André de Ruyter to resign following the latest series of power cuts around the country.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has come to the defence of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Thursday, saying South Africans should commend him for some of the work done.

Mabuza said Eskom was not a "dead horse" but was a company that required a turnaround that must involve a private partner.

The deputy president was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on a range of issues including Eskom.

His remarks come amid calls for De Ruyter to resign following the latest series of power cuts around the country.

A number of power stations in recent weeks have suffered random outages. Eskom also embarked on planned maintenance of its aging fleet.

Mabuza said De Ruyter was a good manager who was brought into a collapsing company.

"In the person of the CEO, you have got a very good manager there. But remember, you have brought this manager into something that is ailing, something that is unstable, something that is collapsing. And for the very fact that we’ve got load shedding, but he still keeps the lights on and he’s trying very hard to maintain. I think we should give praise where he deserves. I think we must commend him for the work done."

But Mabuza said Eskom must find good partners because the country can’t deal with load shedding indefinitely.