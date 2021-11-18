Gauteng Health Dept official blames former MEC Qedani for Life Esidimeni tragedy

Levy Mosenogi has been cross-examined at the hearings into the deaths of more than 140 patients who were moved to ill-equipped NGO's in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng Health Department official has told the Life Esidimeni inquest that former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was determined to go ahead with the marathon project despite serious concerns that were raised.

Mosenogi is the man who was appointed to lead the disastrous project.

He struggled to answer a question asked by Advocate Harry van Bergen about who was responsible for pushing ahead with the relocation of mentally ill patients.

After being directed by Judge Mmonao Teffo to answer the question, he put the blame on then Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

"My answer will be that the MEC as the policy head wanted to achieve this," Mosenogi said.

Mosenogi is expected to be back on the stand on Thursday.