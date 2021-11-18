Game says all stores to open on Friday despite planned Saccawu strike

CAPE TOWN - Retail giant Game said all stores would be open on Friday, despite a planned strike by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).

Saccawu announced plans for an indefinite strike at Massmart stores a week before Black Friday.

On Thursday, Game said a number of contingency plans were put in place to ensure a smooth shopping experience despite the planned strike.

Game's vice president of marketing Katherine Madley said they were stocked up and shoppers would be safe.

"There is a large demand for our Black November deals, especially with the festive season fast approaching and we are looking forward to welcoming all customers to Game."

The Saccawu strike relates to grievances around wages and changes to working conditions.

The union is planning marches on Friday next week in all provinces.

Massmart also owns Makro, Builders Warehouse, Rhino Cash & Carry, Jumbo Wholesale, and Shield stores.