Eskom launches probe, beefs up security at Matimba station after 3 units trip

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Thursday launched an investigation and beefed-up security following what it calls suspicious events.

This relates to a trip at the Matimba Power Station that caused three units to trip.

On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed there may have been suspected sabotage at Eskom plants.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has on Thursday explained a trip at the Matimba Power Station had shut down cooling in units one, two and three.

He said a forensic team was looking into the incident: ‘When you have three simultaneous trips like this, it certainly does arouse suspicion. We have no hard evidence at this point in time.”

De Ruyter has also revealed they had a close shave on Wednesday night, when a tower collapsed at the Lethabo Power Station and rendered two lines inoperable.

“The consequences of this would have been that of about six hours, Lethabo would have run out of coal and would have had to shut down.”

Fortunately, another line was supplied.

Eskom has also announced stage 2 load shedding will be suspended from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Friday.

