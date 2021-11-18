Elvis Blues: Theuns Jordaan's death a major loss to SA music industry

Afrikaan musician Theuns Jordaan died on Wednesday at the age of 50.

JOHANNESBURG - Music fans are remembering renowned Afrikaans singer-songwriter Theuns Jordaan as a one-of-a-kind talent.

Jordaan died on Wednesday at the age of 50.

Known for hits including Soos bloed and Beautiful in Beaufort Wes, Jordaan was diagnosed with leukemia in September last year and was in remission after undergoing chemotherapy.

According to Netwerk24, he had a bone marrow transplant in March.

No details about his death have been confirmed.

Musician Elvis Blue said that he personally knew Jordaan and his death was a major loss to the South African music industry.

"He will really be missed. He was really an icon in Afrikaans music. He had a very unique style, a style that many young musicians take so much from," he said.