CT mom who allegedly sold naked pics of daughter (4) due back in court in Dec

She was arrested in July after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel mother arrested for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web is due back in the dock on 8 December.

The woman, who can't be named to protect her daughter's identity, made her fourth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was then traced via geotagging by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer.

"While this is progress on the case, we are still very much adamant that justice delayed is justice denied and so we really implore the Department of Public Prosecutions to ensure that the proper charge sheet is brought before this mother and that this matter can be dealt with as swiftly as possible," said Councillor Angus Mckenzie, who was at court.

It's alleged the mother was paid for the pictures via PayPal.