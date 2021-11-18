Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Brendin Horner murder case has conceded that it has no case against the accused in respect to murder and robbery.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.

Horner was killed on a farm in Paul Roux last year.

He was tied to a pole and beaten to death.