Brendin Horner murder accused's alibi comes under scrutiny in court

The State has been riding on testimony by members of the public who claim to have heard Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba bragging about killing Horner at a local tavern.

JOHANNESBURG - The validity of alibis has been scrutinised in the Brendin Horner murder trial, with the State submitting new evidence about the whereabouts of one of the accused on the night that he was killed.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will return to the Bethlehem Magistrates Court on Thursday morning on charges of murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

They are accused of killing 21-year-old Horner, tying him to a fence and stealing his bakkie in Paul Roux in the Free State last year.

It's been an uphill battle for the State in trying to place Matlaletsa and Mahlamba at the scene of Horner's death as the DNA found in Horner's bakkie did not match theirs and the DNA of the blood on their clothes did not match Horner's.

The State has been riding on testimony by members of the public who claim to have heard Mahlamba and Matlaletsa bragging about killing Horner at a local tavern.

But even that is not watertight as the testimonies by the State witnesses have not been consistent.

Initially, the families of the accused told police that they were with the men at around 7pm, the estimated time that Horner was murdered.

But now doubt has been cast on Mahlamba's testimony that he went to fetch his girlfriend Maleqhwa Sithole at around 7pm.

This as new evidence submitted in a warning statement shows that Sithole said that they were together from 4pm that afternoon.