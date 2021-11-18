As power cuts bite, Eskom battling to deal with broken down generating units

Three units were offline just after stage 2 power cuts were announced on Wednesday, three more at the Matimba power station clutched out.

CAPE TOWN - As Eskom continues to work to get broken down generating units back up and running, we'll have to dig deep to find the patience to deal with another round of rolling power cuts.

Stage 2 power cuts will be implemented on Thursday, with a brief respite overnight. Stage 1 blackouts will then come into effect until early Saturday morning.

Breakdowns, trips and other technical issues, are just some of the problems that Eskom's dealing with.

In the meantime, we have to endure further power interruptions.

And while three units were offline just after stage 2 power cuts were announced on Wednesday, three more at the Matimba power station clutched out.

"This really was caused by a trip, it was a piece of wire that was found under the distribution box of the power station but those three units have been returned to service, no one can explain how that wire landed in that part of the power station," said Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Breakdowns are a recurring headache for the utility and are clearly not being resolved.

CEO Andre De Ruyter has reiterated that Eskom needs an extra 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts of new generation capacity.

"Regrettably progress has been slower the required," he said.