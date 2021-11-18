Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album

In line with her three other records, the British artist's highly anticipated new studio album '30', out Friday, digs into romantic pangs with the heart-piercing high notes set to stirring piano arrangements that have made her a household name.

NEW YORK - Six years after Adele's last blockbuster exploration of heartache and loss, everyone's favourite balladeer is back, channeling her vocal fireworks to lay bare the emotional torture and catharsis of divorce.

In line with her three other records, the British artist's highly anticipated new studio album 30, out Friday, digs into romantic pangs with the heart-piercing high notes set to stirring piano arrangements that have made her a household name.

The album's first single Easy On Me has reigned over the US and British singles charts since its debut four weeks ago, proving the enduring strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker with broad appeal.

Her record drops after years without headlines and a stretch of musical silence, defying pop's current standards of stream-friendly quick hits and an urgent social media presence.

But Adele's announcement this fall that a new album would soon soundtrack break-ups and wistful contemplation the world round set off a media blitz, including Vogue and Rolling Stone cover stories along with a primetime Oprah Winfrey interview spliced into a televised concert that drew more than 10 million stateside viewers.

In the years since the 15-time Grammy winner's last album 25 - which included the megahit Hello - Adele's relationship of nearly a decade with Simon Konecki, including two years of marriage, dissolved.

She sifted through the fallout of that traumatic period for 30, probing its implications for her own life but also for her nine-year-old son with Konecki, Angelo.

"There were moments when I was writing the record or I would listen back to something and be like, 'That might be a bit too private, that might be a bit too about myself to put out,'" she told Winfrey.

"But nothing is as scary as what I've been through over the last two, three years behind closed doors. So I'm not frightened about what people may or might not know."