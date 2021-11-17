With possibility of COVID fourth wave, matrics urged to reconsider Rage events

This comes after many cases developed last year because of matrics attending Rage festival events in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - With the possibility of the outbreak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Western Cape Education Department has appealed to all matriculants to be cautious when attending Matric Rage and other social events.

This comes after many cases developed last year because of matrics attending Rage festival events in KwaZulu-Natal.

Many of those who tested positive had traveled to the coast from Gauteng, taking COVID-19 with them.

The department also added that attending these events also heightened the chance of spreading the virus not only to the families but to friends and classmates.

With the end of matric exams in sight, the Western Cape Education Department is urging learners and their parents to consider whether experiencing Rage and other social events is worth the risk of the learner contracting COVID-19.

"Yes we may have lower numbers of active cases in our province and country at present, but we know from the experience of other countries that it is only a matter of time before another wave arrives. We must do everything we can to avoid contributing to an increase in the number of cases," said Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schaffer.

Schaffer has encouraged matrics to stay focused on their studies, saying that there would be plenty of time for celebrating later once they had completed their exams.