Timeliness in Brendin Horner murder case heavily scrutinised

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager and tying him to a fence in October last year.

SENEKAL - The timelines in the Brendin Horner murder case are being heavily scrutinised as the two men accused of his murder stand trial.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager and tying him to a fence in October last year in Senekal, in the Free State.

READ MORE:

- Key officers set to testify in Brendin Horner murder trial

- Brendin Horner murder thrusts farm attacks, stock theft into spotlight in 2020

The 24-hour period between 7 pm on 1 October and the following day were rather contentious in the Bethlehem Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Last year, the court heard how Horner was killed on the early morning of 2 October, but now the State has changed this, saying the young farm manager was killed between 7 pm and 7:30 pm on 1 October.

With this change, the alibi of the accused is seemingly confirmed as the families of both men say they were with them at around 7 pm that night.

The court also has various statements on when the men allegedly bragged about killing Horner at a local tavern.

Two witnesses, namely Moses Mokoena and Matleke Motlokoa, have placed the accused at the tavern saying they heard the same story but at different times in the evening.

The State’s key witness Boy Khambule also said he heard this story but said this was on Saturday.

The only challenge with this account is that the men were already arrested and in police custody at that time.

Khambule has since rescinded his statement, saying parts of it were written by police and not him.