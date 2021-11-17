The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, it seems it's back to square one for the Democratic Alliance after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed opposition parties' rejection of the DA's proposal to have mayors in both Tshwane and Joburg. Parties took issue with the DA over the top post in the Joburg metro. However, the DA said it still had faith in its coalition talks.

The EFF is sticking to its guns on conditions for coalitions, among them that 'Die Stem' be removed from the national anthem. The party's leader Julius Malema has defended the condition, saying it’s not about the language but the history. He gave an update on coalition talks yesterday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro council meets for the first time post-elections today to elect new leadership for the metro. But what will happen when the newly elected councillors sit is really anyone's guess. Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is one of the nation's hung metros. Both the ANC and the DA have the same number of seats and in order for either of the big parties to form a coalition they will need support from smaller players. A coalition would be highly unlikely without the EFF for both the ANC and the DA. But as of yesterday, there were no formal agreements in place, with the DA failing to reach a broad agreement with other political parties and the EFF calling it quits with the ANC.

Meanwhile, Sasria says it met some challenges in addressing claims from the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng - but it has assured clients that its put measures in place and that it remains committed to ensuring they fully return to business.

While the debate swirls around a cultural boycott of Israel, it's emerged the Miss SA pageant has links to a PR company used by the Jewish National Fund. The South African government has withdrawn its support for reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane's participation in Miss Universe because it's being held in Israel next month. The Arts and Culture ministry claims the decision is due to on-going human rights violations against Palestinians.

The men accused of killing 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner will return to the Bethlehem High Court this morning when their trial resumes. Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba are accused of strangling Horner last October and tying his body to the base of a fence post just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend in Paul Roux. They've been standing trial this week with key witnesses having being cross-examined.

Three people arrested in connection with the VBS scandal are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court today. A former municipal manager of the Fetakgomo-Greater Tubatse Municipality in Limpopo, a former chief financial officer and a private business owner were arrested at their homes in Pretoria yesterday. They face charges related to the alleged irregular investment of two-hundred and thirty million rand of the municipality's money into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank. The Hawks confirmed that the total number of arrests to date now stands at 23.

There's been a spike in our daily COVID casualties. Fifteen more people have died in the country after contracting the virus. These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take our known death toll to 89,504. Over that same timeframe, we also racked up another 273 infections. On the vaccine front, 24.2 millon vaccines have been rolled out so far but many people still need to go back and get their Pfizer jabs.

Levy Mosenogi says the deadly Life Esidemeni scandal has taught him to speak truth to power and to take on political heads. He was the project head and has this week been testifying at the official hearings into the tragedy. The formal inquest is investigating whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 vulnerable psychaitric patients after they were moved to ill equipped and illegal NGOs in 2016.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that he'd rather resign from his position than change his stance on foreign nationals living here in South Africa. Malema says he's been told on social media platforms that his views on migrants cost him in the recent elections. The leader of the EFF has openly spoken about his desire for an Africa without borders. His vision involves dismantling the boundaries that were put in place during colonialism. Malema said he was not prepared to change his views.

The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union will today be issuing Massmart with a 48 hour notice - informing the retail giant of its intention to embark on an indefinite strike from this coming Friday. Massmart owns Makro, Game, Builders Warehouse, Rhino Cash & Carry, Jumbo Wholesale, and Shield stores. The reason for the protest is over grievances that include wages and changes to working conditions.

And, a lucky South African is R100 million richer after the PowerBall draw confirmed one winner for the R106 million jackpot. One lucky winner also scored R50 million in the PowerBall plus jackpot.

In news abroad, President Joe Biden on Tuesday clarified his apparent reference to an "independent" Taiwan, saying the US position on Chinese sovereignty has not changed.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral COVID-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told British lawmakers on Tuesday he had lost his career to racism, detailing widespread discrimination within the English game in a compelling testimony.

‘There will be no re-election’: EFF on coalition talks - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held a media briefing on 16 November 2021 to give an update on the progress of their coalition talks with other political parties. The party’s leader, Julius Malema, emphasised that there would be no re-elections on their watch.

DA's Steenhuisen: Metro coalition talks proving to be a challenge - The Democratic Alliance gave an update on the progress made in its coalition talks. Leaders of various political parties met on 15 November 2021 to negotiate deals in the key hung metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.