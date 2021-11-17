Stage 2 power cuts to return from 2pm on Wednesday through to Saturday

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has given an update on the country's fragile power system as the utility continues to battle breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two rolling blackouts from 2pm on Wednesday until Saturday.

On Tuesday, five units at our aging and inefficient power plants went offline.

De Ruyter said that they were also dealing with two boiler tube leaks at the Kusile and Medupi plants.

Eskom is once again urging us all to reduce our demand on electricity when we do have it.

